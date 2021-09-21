After an off-season full of drama and awkward karaoke in Hawaii – coupled with the worst performance his hall of fame career in a week-one loss to the Saints – fans and media were right to question Aaron Rodgers’ desire, heart, and competitive edge.

The door was wide open because of how Rodgers played his off-season cards and how he played in week-one.

In a four-touchdown performance against the Lions in week-two, the narrative changed.

What we were all reminded of in the Packers convincing Monday night over the Lions is that Rodgers is at his best when vocal doubters come out of the woodwork.

With zero competition at the position in 2019, Rodgers threw 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

One year later – after the Packers traded up to draft his replacement – Rodgers threw 48 touchdowns and 5 picks in earning MVP honors for the third time in his career.

Rodgers was motivated to prove the Packers decision wrong.

The latest chip on Rodgers’ shoulder is the notion that his competitive edge – in what could be his final season in Green Bay – is dulled.

Go ahead…keep thinking that…keep questioning it…keep doubting. And make sur Aaron hears about it. It will likely mean great things for the Packers offense.

