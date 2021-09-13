After week-one of the regular season, the Packers are the joke of the NFL.

But the most lopsided loss in Aaron Rodgers’ career as starting quarterback for the Packers could have been avoided.

The Packers chose to use the pre-season as a proving ground for those with two years’ experience or less. As a result, roughly 30 front-line players watched from the sidelines for three straight weeks.

For a team entering year three of Matt LaFleur’s offensive system…a team that led the league in scoring a season ago…the decision was excused by many – including me.

For a team under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator, Joe Berry, there is no excuse.

The Packers defense was gashed on the ground and allowed Jameis Winston to throw five touchdown passes. How many times did you hear the announcers reference a communication breakdown in the secondary?

The Packers were missing their edge, lacked sharpness and were blown off the field in front of a Packers-friendly crowd in Jacksonville.

Are a lack of pre-season snaps the only reason for the loss? No. But with a little more precision, maybe the Packers run more than 18 plays in three first half drives.

Maybe the Packers defense doesn’t allow back-to-back 15-play touchdown drives.

Maybe Aaron Rodgers’ horrific decision making isn’t in question.

Treat the pre-season like a joke, and sometimes the joke is on you.