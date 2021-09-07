Social media isn’t real life. If you logged on this weekend, you likely are under the impression that the Wisconsin Badgers had a choice of two relative equals, and chose the wrong one.

2020 was supposed to be Jack Coan’s final year as starting quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers. Then he hurt his foot three weeks before the COVID-delayed season opener against Illinois.

It was the unexpected end to Jack Coan’s career as a Wisconsin Badger. He announced a transfer to Notre Dame following the season.

Enter Graham Mertz, a quarterback with the highest expectations of any Badgers gunslinger since Russell Wilson.

Mertz came out swinging. He completed his first 17 passes, finished 20-21 with 5 touchdowns.

Since then, it’s been a nightmare. Derailed first by a positive-COVID diagnoses, then injury, and finally, this past Saturday in a loss to Penn State, poor play.

Meanwhile, Jack Coan threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns, leading his Fighting Irish to a victory over Florida State.

Before you get all hot and bothered, and believe me, many have, just remember that this was never a real choice for Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

For better or worse, Graham Mertz, a four-star recruit out of high school, is the future of Wisconsin Badgers Football. 2020 would have been Jack Coan’s last as a badger, regardless of whether or not he hurt his foot.

So instead of beating them up for decision that was a no-brainer to begin with, just sit back and enjoy the ride because guess what?

Assuming they stay healthy, they’ll get a chance to face each other in three weeks at Soldier Field. That’s right. Mertz and the Badgers. Coan and the Irish.

Thanks, football gods.