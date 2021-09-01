Congratulations to the Milwaukee Brewers for winning the NL Central division. A division that was thought to be a three-horse race at the start of the season, has turned into a runaway.

In play for the Brewers is an opportunity to have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Enticing as it may be to go for it, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell should not deviate from his season-long plan for the possibility of an extra couple games in Milwaukee.

In 2018, a 96-win season, the Brewers won a respectable 45 of its 81 road games. The Brewers were better at home than on the road.

This season, the Brewers have already won 45 road games with 13 left to play. The Brewers will finish the season with more wins away from Milwaukee than in Milwaukee. No team in baseball has a better road record than the 22-games above .500 Brewers.

A “business as usual” approach from Counsell may, in fact, yield home field advantage. If it does, it will be another pelt on the wall of what could end up being an historic regular season.

If it doesn’t, the Brewers – given their dominance away from American Family Field – will be just fine.

