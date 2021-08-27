In a recent interview on the MLB Network, Cincinnati Reds veteran Joey Votto describes the Brewers pitching staff as the best he’s ever faced.

From top to bottom, Votto has never seen better.

For reference, Votto is a twelve-time all-star with more than 2000 hits in his big-league career. A career that started with the Reds in 2007, Votto has seen more of the Brewers than just about anybody in baseball.

Votto is more than qualified to speak on such matters, and he’s never been one to live in a hyperbolic world.

Interestingly, the Brewers trail the Los Angeles Dodgers in team ERA, total strikeouts, and batting average against. Still, Votto believes the Brewers staff is better.

The Brewers boast three all-star starters with ERA’s south of 2.50. By comparison, Yovani Gallardo was the Brewers ERA leader in 2011 at 3.52. In 2018, a 96-win season, Wade Miley owned a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts. The next best ERA belonged to Jhoulys Chacin at 3.50.

Josh Hader, the Brewers fourth all-star arm, owns 27 saves and the highest strikeout per nine inning rate in the National League.

The 2021 staff is the best in Milwaukee Brewers history.

As for being the best since Votto’s career began in 2007? Votto’s remarks are even more eye-opening than the incredible numbers.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.