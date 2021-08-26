When the Milwaukee Bucks begin the 2021-22 season, they will usher in a new era of broadcasting on television and radio.

After 35-years, Jim Paschke is stepping away from television broadcasts.

After 24-years, long-time radio play-by-play man Ted Davis is also stepping away.

As a kid – long before Fox Sports anything – Paschke’s call of Bucks road games – because home games were not televised – helped us get through the wicked Wisconsin winter.

My freshman year in college, Ted’s radio call was a comforting sound of “home” on my drives back to Milwaukee.

I’m not sure who the next version of Jim and Ted will be, but I can only hope they achieve a combined 59 years of broadcasting in Milwaukee.

Thank you, gentlemen, for your outstanding work and impressive longevity in a business that is not always fair to even the best of the best.

You will be missed.

