Less than one month after Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations to join the SEC, the ACC, BIG Ten and Pac-12 announce an alliance.

It’s the latest move in the college football power grab.

For those FBS schools not in a power-5 conference, it’s a bad day.

In time, the ACC, BIG Ten and PAC-12 will develop a scheduling model that all but does away with the idea non-conference cupcakes. The kind of scheduling that affords the little guy a massive pay-day while getting trampled by a powerhouse.

It’s also a bad day for the Big-12. How do you think they feel about losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and being left out of the three-conference alliance?

In an ideal world, college football playoff expansion would allow for each power-5 conference to be represented along with that year’s version of Coastal Carolina.

But college football is not about the little guy or the in-flux Big-12. College football remains exclusive to the richest of the rich and the schools lucky enough to tag along with their conference affiliation.

I’m all in favor of an 8-team playoff. If the now power-4 conferences get their way. Two schools from each conference will make up the field.

It’s a bad day for the little guy.

