He won’t be the number-2, but Kurt Benkert deserves a spot on the Packers 53-man roster.

With Jordan love sidelined with a shoulder injury, Benkert completed 18-25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in a pre-season loss to the Jets.

In one half of play, Benkert showed better arm strength than Joe Callahan, better mobility than Tim Boyle, better decision-making than Brett Hundley, and more everything than Graham Harrell.

Benkert’s touchdown pass was a gorgeous touch-pass touchdown over the out-stretched arms of a Jets defender that found the hands of tight end Jace Sternberger.

Benkert’s laser-beam crossing route from the pocket after a three-step drop led to a first down.

But it was Benkert’s off-schedule plays that really opened eyes. Most notable was a 20+ yard strike against the Jets number-1 defense to Malik Taylor. A play some quarterbacks would just give up on, Benkert threw a 20-plus yard missile while on the run to move the chains.

Kurt Benkert will not move past Jordan Love on the Packers quarterback depth chart, but his game-tape is enough for another team to take a chance should the Packers elect to sneak Benkert through to the practice squad.

With Aaron Rodgers’ future beyond the upcoming season in question, holding on to a talent like Benkert is critical.

He may not be the number-2 this season…but he could be next year.

