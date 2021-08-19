The Green Bay Packers begin the regular season September 12th against the New Orleans Saints. It could be the final time Aaron Rodgers plays in the Superdome as a member of the Packers.

While Rodgers isn’t considering his upcoming trip to New Orleans, or the upcoming season a “farewell tour”, I am. After all the off-season drama and ultimate contract restructuring, how else are we supposed to interpret it?

There are three undeniable facts in play:

Number-1: First round quarterbacks play. At some point before Jordan Love’s rookie contract expires, he will start at quarterback for the Packers.

Number-2: Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit in 2022 is north of $46 million dollars. Love’s is south of $4 million dollars.

Number-3: NFL General Managers would much rather acquire assets for a productive player rather than allow that player to escape in free agency without compensation.

A bonus fact: The Packers would rather control where Rodgers goes versus allowing him to choose.

Farewell tour, swan song, jelly’s last jam…call it whatever you want.

This will be Aaron Rodgers final season with the Packers.

