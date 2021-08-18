Prior to week-two of the NFL’s pre-season, the Green Bay Packers will conduct a pair of joint practices with the New York Jets.

I’m all for it.

In today’s world of coach paranoia, pre-season games are nothing more than a showcase of youth that incorporate basic concepts and principles.

It’s as if there’s a separate play-book.

Enter the New York Jets. An AFC team not on the Packers regular season schedule. A team coached by the best man in Matt LaFleur’s wedding and coordinated on offense by Matt LaFleur’s brother.

Different looks. Different schemes. Teams are willing to showcase more stuff in a joint-practice setting versus a game broadcast on television. It’s hard to say which team benefits more from joint-practices. My general sense is that the lesser team usually does, but that’s not to say the Packers don’t.

Aaron Rodgers may not love joint practices but consider this his pre-season.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.