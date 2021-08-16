The Wisconsin Badgers begin the regular season ranked 12th in the AP Top 25 poll.

Paul Chryst’s team has arguably the best defense in the entire conference and is a good bet to represent the Big Ten’s west division in the Big Ten title game in early December.

The preview script of the Badgers is a familiar one.

It’s the result that requires altering.

Since the creation of the college football playoff, the Badgers are 0-4 in the Big Ten title game: losing three times to Ohio State and once to Penn State. In each case, the loss completely removed the Badgers from the college football playoff discussion.

I’ll never yawn at the idea of playing in a Rose Bowl, but the frequent Big Ten title game gut-punches eliminate the sizzle of even the Granddaddy of them all.

Yes, I do believe the college football playoff needs to be expanded. In seven years, only eleven different teams have participated.

The Badgers path to being an elite college football power – and not just a strong program – routes through college football’s playoff system….in its current or expanded form.

They have the defense.

The highest rated quarterback recruit in program history is back.

The 2021 recruiting class is the highest ranked in program history.

The Badgers will win the West.

A 12-game tune-up for Ohio State begins September 4th.

