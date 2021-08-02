At what point do you begin to realize the season you are watching is special?

For me, there are a variety of factors: The ability to thrive in the face of adversity. Signature wins. A trade that elevates the quality of the roster and injects life into the locker room or clubhouse.

All the above happened during the Bucks run to an NBA title. A similar story is developing with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers will end the season using more players than any season in franchise history.

At the beginning of May, the Brewers had a whopping 16 players on the injured list and were barely hitting over .200 as a team.

Before the end of May, two late-inning relievers were traded to Tampa Bay for an infielder hitting .197.

Two months later, Willy Adames is a dark horse National League MVP candidate for a team that currently owns its largest ever August division lead.

The next hurdle to clear: COVID. Four relievers, including Josh Hader, are on the COVID injured list, joining outfielder Christian Yelich.

Out of nowhere, the Brewers turn to 38-year-old John Axford? A player who starred for the Brewers in 2011 and started the season as a TV analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Through it all, the Brewers have found a way to not only hang in the playoff race but force other teams in the division to sell assets at the trade deadline.

You can’t make this stuff up. All you can do, is enjoy and embrace.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.