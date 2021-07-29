In David Stearns we trust. Accurate? I’ll make my case.

No, David Stearns is not a god. He is fallible. But his mistakes are far outweighed by his Home Runs on the field of player acquisition. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights, shall we?

19-year-old Freddy Peralta was acquired during the 2015 offseason. Remember who Stearns had to deal to get him? It’s likely you don’t. It was first basemen Adam Lind.

In 2016 the Brewers acquired Lewis Brinson and Luis Ortiz for Jonathan Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress. They’d eventually get Jeffress back, and Lucroy never made another all-star team. A year-and-a-half later, Lewis Brinson would be the main piece in a trade for 2018 MVP Christian Yelich.

Travis Shaw was acquired for Tyler Thornburg in 2016. Shaw hit 63 home runs in his first two seasons with the Crew. Thornburg has pitched less than 50 innings since departing.

Gio Gonzalez. Mike Moustakas. Curtis Granderson. Joakim Soria. Drew Pomeranz.

Ok ok, I’ll give you a mistake. Johnathan Scoop.

If your major league team is making a trade? You want David Stearns on your side.

He’s proven time and time again in his brief tenure in Milwaukee that he will do the homework and he will help a club that needs it.

The 2021 Brewers have a chance to win a World Series. That’s not hubris and it’s not being a homer. They have the best pitching staff in baseball with quite possibly the best closer in baseball.

They’ll need help to win a pennant and if history is any indication, David Stearns is on the phone looking for it ask we speak.

In David Stearns We Trust? We sure should.