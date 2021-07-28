Aaron Rodgers will play for the Green Bay Packers this season.

So will David Bakhtiari, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Za-Darius Smith, and Randall Cobb.

For the next 7 months, that’s all that matters.

Was this offseason frustrating? Damn right it was. There are about a dozen other adjectives I’d like to use as well.

But the offseason is over. Now…it’s go time.

The Packers have been to back-to-back NFC Championship games. They’ve lost them, but they were there.

Aaron Rodgers is their best chance at getting back this year…but this time, winning it.

Want to win a Super Bowl this year? Aaron Rodgers needs to be your quarterback.

Thankfully, that’s what’s going to happen.

It doesn’t matter whose side you’re on, and if my friends and relatives are any indication, you’re definitely on one side or the other.

If you’re a Packers fan, for the next seven months, what happens on the field is all that matters.

You know what doesn’t matter right now? Next year.

So let’s enjoy it. We have one of the best football teams in the world, with a realistic shot at bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home.

Rodgers is in. Everybody is in. It’s go time.