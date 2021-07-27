When resolutions are reached and differences settled, a natural tendency is to assign a winner and loser. In my view, Aaron Rodgers showing up for training camp on the veteran report date is a win…for both Rodgers and the Packers.

Once Rodgers’ contract is restructured, he will gain greater control of his future.

After three months drama and uncertainty, Rodgers protects his pocket book.

It’s likely Rodgers will have one of his favorite targets, and favorite people, back in the name of Randall Cobb.

Rodgers also returns to a team that gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl. Sure, Rodgers might help turn a team like the Denver Broncos in the right direction, but the Packers are better positioned to play in Super Bowl 56.

The Packers get another year of elite quarterback play from the reigning league MVP, an opportunity to acquire significant assets via trade following this season, or keep Rodgers around for the 2022 season. The Packers are also afforded an opportunity to develop – not rush – Jordan Love through what is expected to be a more traditional lead-up to the regular season.

My final view is this: Aaron Rodgers wanted more control of his future, and he got it. He got it in a league where players rarely have control. If Rodgers is traded, he will now have a say in where he ends up. There will be no repeat of Favre to the Jets.

First round quarterbacks play. At some point, they play. The Packers two-year development plan for Love is on track…now it’s up to him to prove the pick correct.

In short: It’s a win-win.

