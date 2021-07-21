Did you ever think it would happen again in Milwaukee?

Did you ever think that in the age of super teams, and free agents aligning with one another to take a large market team by storm, that Milwaukee would ever call itself home to an NBA champion?

The Bucks are a beautiful story.

A story steeped in loyalty, trust, and belief. A story centered around a little-known player from Greece who has become a superstar on and off the court.

Nothing has ever come easy for Giannis Antetokounmpo. A fascinating 190-pound rookie in 2013, Giannis was a wild colt running around the basketball floor without a saddle. Today, he is a two-time MVP, defensive player of the year, all-star MVP, NBA Finals MVP and Champion…all at the age of 26.

In choosing to remain with the Bucks instead of darting for Miami or Los Angeles, Giannis not only chose the Bucks, but he also chose us…you and me and every other Bucks fan who prayed for a day like this.

Bucks In Six is a culture-defining phrase coined by Brandon Jennings. Today, Bucks In Six has brand new meaning.

