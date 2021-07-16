This is where it must happen.

For the Bucks to win their first NBA title since 1971, they will need to win at least one game in Phoenix.

To date, the Suns are 8-2 at home during the playoffs. The Bucks are 5-5 on the road.

In round one of the playoffs, the Bucks earned two wins in Miami. In round two, the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Brooklyn Nets in game-seven. The Bucks won twice in Atlanta in the eastern conference finals.

Winning on the road is nothing new for the Bucks but playing in the NBA Finals is.

Incumbent on the Bucks is taking care of business in game-five. Do you really want a game-seven in Phoenix?

The Bucks, fans, ownership, and legion of players dating back to the 70’s have all been waiting for this moment.

No, home court advantage is not on the Bucks side, but their recent track record of winning away from Fiserv Forum is impressive.

For the Bucks to win a title, they will need to win on the road.