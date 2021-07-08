The NBA playoffs are all about adjustments.

For the Bucks to even its series with the Suns, they will need to find a way to control All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Another key: Jrue Holiday

In games five and six of the eastern conference finals series against the Atlanta Hawks – with Giannis watching – Holiday averaged 26 points and 11.5 assists. In game-one of the NBA Finals, with Giannis back in the starting lineup, Holiday was missing in action shooting 4-10 from the field for 10 points.

Strong enough to back down Paul with regularity, Holiday will be at his best this series when attacking the rim. Bucks fans lauded Brook Lopez when he scored 33 points in game-five against Atlanta. Each of his thunderous dunks were set up by Holiday.

Holiday has endured some playoff head-scratchers over the past few weeks…and he’s always bounced-back.

The bounce-back effort must start in game-two.

