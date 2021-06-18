The US Open, golf’s third major of the year, is underway and there is a massive void.

His name is Tiger Woods.

Perhaps no golf course in American better defines Woods’s legendary career than Torrey Pines – site of this year’s event.

No player on tour has won more events at Torrey Pines than Woods.

Woods has negotiated Torrey Pines for eight (!!) victories dating back to his time as an amateur. One of those victories: The 2008 US Open.

His history is undeniable.

In addition, Phil Mickelson’s recent PGA Championship win was a feather in the cap for the “old guys” who continue to challenge the youth movement monster that Tiger created.

Could a 45-year-old Tiger follow suit of the now-51-year-old Mickelson to earn his 16th major win?

The storylines are endless.

For years I’ve subscribed to the notion that Tiger Woods does not need to be in contention – or even the field – for me to be interested.

While that remains true for me, This year’s US Open would be far more compelling if Tiger Woods were in it.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.