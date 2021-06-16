You might be able to think of more disappointing losses in Milwaukee Bucks history, but the list is probably short.

Tuesday’s 114-108 game-five loss to the Brooklyn Nets stings about as much as any you might be thinking of.

Why not attack James Harden?

What happened to the Bucks offense down the stretch?

Can anyone stop Kevin Durant?

The short answer is no.

It was quite simply one of the most remarkable performances in NBA playoff history.

Durant’s stat line: 49 points 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a game he played every second of the 48 minutes.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t scrutinize the Bucks 4th quarter offense, or the fact they blew a 16-point halftime lead. What I’m saying is you cannot talk about game five without recognizing the brilliance of a future hall of famer.

Minus one superstar in Kyrie Irving and a limited James Harden, Durant put the Nets on his back from start to finish.

You might remember game-five as a swing game in the eastern conference semifinals series. The rest of the basketball world hears the words “game-five” and instantly things of Kevin Durant.

