Momentum in sports is an ever-changing dynamic.

So is team health.

Should the Bucks knock off the Brooklyn Nets and advance to the eastern conference finals, pundits will point to the loss of Nets all-stars James Harden (less than 1-minute into game-1) and Kyrie Irving (sprained ankle in game-4) as reasons why.

The Wisconsin sports fan won’t care…nor should they.

Do we really need to rehash all the heartbreaking moments in recent memory that erased championship dreams?

Back-to-back NFC Championship game losses for the Packers.

The Brewers finishing one win shy of a World Series appearance in 2018.

The Wisconsin Badgers coughing up a second half lead to Duke in the 2015 NCAA Tournament finals.

The list goes on.

After being left for dead following a blowout loss to the Nets in game two, the Bucks have seized momentum with back-to-back wins.

The Bucks are also the healthier of the two teams.

Should the Bucks advance, you can save your asterisk. Instead, commend the Bucks for navigating the most compressed season in NBA history, following a disjointed season that ended in a bubble in Orlando.

This season, more than any, is about survival of the fittest.

