Giannis Antetokounmpo is a back-to-back NBA MVP and a generational talent.

He’s a monster in the paint, dominant on D and leaves it on the floor every night.

He’s also a terrible three-point shooter.

In the Bucks Thursday night win over the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis – a career 29% three pointer shooter – hoisted 8 shots from behind the arc in an 86-83 win.

In the most critical game of the Bucks season: Eight attempts. One make.

It is inexcusable that Giannis nearly single-handedly cost the Bucks a game-three win. It is equally inexcusable that his coach – Mike Budenholzer – did nothing to stop it.

The Nets defense, since the start of the series, has dared Giannis to shoot from the outside, and the MVP is falling into the trap.

Through 7 post-season games, Giannis 4-32 from three (12.5%).

For the Bucks to have a shot in this series, Giannis must abandon the three and let the real shooters shoot.

In game three, Giannis neglected to make the correct basketball play in lieu of proving a point. If he does it again, the Bucks season will end in round 2.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.