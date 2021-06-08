Well, what did you expect to happen?

Did you expect to see Aaron Rodgers on the field for day one of the Packers mandatory mini-camp?

I didn’t.

I don’t expect to see Rodgers on the field for day one of training camp at the end of July, either.

My one question since we learned of Rodgers frustration on draft night is this: What does Aaron want.

If it’s more money, the Packers are in position to make that happen.

If it’s a public apology, the Packers are in position to make that happen.

If it’s a philosophical shift in front office mentality, the Packers can offer a handshake agreement, but will that be enough to lure Rodgers back? And will the Packers stick to their word for the long haul – even beyond Rodgers tenure?

The Packers very clearly believe front office matters, such as player acquisition, should be left to the front office.

Rodgers’ frustration with the selection of Jordan Love may have been the tipping point, but he’s been saying for years that his job is to play. Veiled as it may have seemed at the time, Rodgers’ comments are a clear reflection of his frustration in the way things work.

If you think the Packers will change their ways, you believe Aaron Rodgers will be under center week-1 of the 2021 season.

If you believe the both parties have their heels super-glued to the ground – unwilling to concede – you believe a QB not named Rodgers will be under center September 12th against the New Orleans Saints.

I believe the latter.