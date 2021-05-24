Father time is undefeated.

It’s a phrase that is commonly used to describe a superstar athlete whose performance erodes due to age. It happens in every sport, to every athlete.

Twenty years later, athletes are fighting Father Time with every fiber in their being.

In February of 2019, Tom Brady – at the age of 41 – became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.

In February of 2021 Brady did it again at the age of 43.

At the age of 35, Serena Williams became the oldest women’s tennis player to win a Grand Slam title. Today, Williams is four months away from turning 40 and is still a top-10 player in the world.

Does LeBron James – at the age of 36 – look like he’s slowing down to you?

The latest to challenge Father Time is 50-year old Phil Mickelson. On Sunday, Mickelson became the oldest to win one of golf’s four majors in earning the PGA Championship’s Wannamaker Trophy.

At the age of 36, Mickelson admitted having zero accountability for his health. Today, Mickelson admits to feeling better than ever after a complete body transformation.

By the time he was 37 Michael Jordan was no longer Air-Jordan. He was reduced to a savvy fadeaway jump shooter who beat opponents with his smarts. Jordan played hard on the court and off.

Yes, Father Time is undefeated. It will always win…but today’s greats are fending him off better than ever.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.