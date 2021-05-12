Anyone who thought the chasm between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers was some made up, blown out of proportion media hype, I present to you – Blake Bortles.

The veteran quarterback is signing a 1-year contract with the Packers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bortles best season as a starter came in 2017 when Nathaniel Hackett was his offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. Hackett is entering year three as the offensive coordinator for the Packers.

In the eyes of the Packers, Bortles is more than just a guy to fill out the quarterback room.

He’s a 30-year old insurance policy who may be counted on to start week one against the Saints. It’s both a sign that the Rodgers situation is real, and that Jordan Love is not ready to assume the position of ‘starting quarterback’.

