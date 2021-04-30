When have you ever known Aaron Rodgers to soften his stance? Aaron Rodgers is a control-freak and the single most important player on the Packers roster.

He’s also the most sensitive.

When the Packers traded up to select Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Rodgers realized he was no longer in control of his career with the Packers, and his feelings were hurt.

The contract extension he signed in August of 2018 lost its luster. Rodgers sought clarity on his future from the Packers and never received it.

Now, Rodgers is doing his best to regain control and expedite the Packers plans with Love by using the media to tell his tale.

So what do you do if you’re Packer General Manager Brian Gutekunst?

Call Rodgers’ bluff and spend time repairing a bridge that has been burning for a year?

Deal Rodgers to an AFC team in exchange for a haul of draft picks and existing NFL talent?

The Packers need Rodgers to content for a Super Bowl berth. Rodgers’ best chance to win a title next season is in Green Bay.

Deadlines spur action. Rodgers’ stance in July could be different than it is in April.

If it’s not, the Packers have no choice but to trade number-12. Something they could chose to do much earlier.

