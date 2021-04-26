When was the last time you were truly excited about a Green Bay Packers draft pick?

I’m guessing it wasn’t one year ago when Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the first round to select Utah State Quarterback, Jordan Love.

I’m guessing it wasn’t in 2005 when the late Ted Thompson pulled the trigger on Aaron Rodgers.

Often, your reaction is tied to your knowledge of the player. Did you see him on national television? Did he perform well against the Wisconsin Badgers? Was he a Wisconsin Badger?

The last time I was truly excited about a Packers draft pick was in 2018 when cornerback Josh Jackson was selected in the second round out of Iowa.

In the fall of 2017, Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns against the Badgers in Madison and was later linked to the Packers with their first-round pick.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Jackson has yet to intercept a pass in 42 games played.

I’m not telling you to temper your enthusiasm, but it’s important to understand that no one – not even the folks making the pick – have any idea how impactful a player will be after being drafted.

It will always take time before judgement can truly be made.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.