Halfway through the final round of The Masters on Sunday, I was downright bored.

No disrespect to Hideki Matsuyama, who’s a historic and worthy champion, but I was rooting for drama.

It didn’t matter who was atop the leaderboard.

Nobody wants to watch a 6-shot victory in a major. That’s what exactly what Hideki had on the back nine.

I had forgotten one big thing: it’s Augusta.

At other golf tournaments, the players are battling one another.

Not here.

At Augusta, the players are battling the golf course.

It was only a matter of time until the back nine evened things up.

Sure enough, Matsuyama plunked one into the water at 15, bringing Xander Schauffele back into contention.

Just one hole later, Xander did the same, triple-bogeying and playing himself out of the tournament.

In the end, a 6-shot blowout turned into a 1-shot nail-biting win.

Everybody, including Sunday’s champion, got humbled along the way.

That’s why before leaving the final green to celebrate, Matsuyama’s caddie removed his cap and bowed in a display of reverence toward the 18th fairway.

You see, the real star of The Masters isn’t Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth or Xander Schauffele or Hideki Matsuyama.

It’s the golf course, itself.

Augusta proved it again on Sunday.