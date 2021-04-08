No hyperbole here.

Watching Tiger Woods win the 2019 Masters was one of the top five sports moments of my life.

For as long as I live, it will never be removed from my top five.

It was that huge, that impactful, that cool.

There’s this perception floating around as The Masters tees off today that the tournament will suffer without Woods in the field.

I don’t think that’s the case.

Tiger is, of course, recovering after a major car accident left him with severe injuries in February.

I don’t know if he’ll ever be able to play competitive golf again, but that’s beside the point.

The Masters will get just fine without him this weekend.

Just like the first two days of the NCAA Tournament, The Masters is one of those things in sports that without fail, just always delivers.

Forget the golfers…the course, itself is the star of the show.

Seeing Augusta National on television is worth the price of tuning in.

But The Masters doesn’t have to rely on Tiger anymore.

Other stars are ready to carry the sport, if not into the future, at least through this weekend.

Can Dustin Johnson go back-to-back?

Can Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam?

Can Bryson DeChambeau’s game of muscle work at Augusta?

Can his muscles actually fit into a green jacket?

We’ll get the answers this weekend.

It’s not 1995 anymore.

Golf is in a really good place.

We all miss Tiger dearly.

We want him back prowling the fairways at Augusta soon.

But golf can survive a weekend without him. Better yet…golf can thrive.

