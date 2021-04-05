In July of 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks signed small forward Khris Middleton to a 5-year contract worth up to $177.5 million dollars.

In December of 2020, the Bucks inked two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the richest contract in NBA history; 5-years and $228 million.

The latest member of the Bucks to sign a max deal: Guard Jrue Holiday, whose 4-year extension worth up to $160 million begins next season.

What does it mean? It means the Bucks are in win-now mode.

With over $500 million committed to three players, it means the Bucks will likely enter the NBA’s luxury tax world with a murky exit strategy.

Young talent exists on the Bucks roster, but aside of Giannis, only Donte Divincenzo will be under the age of 30 by the time next season begins. Recent trades have left the Bucks with limited draft currency. In the next seven drafts, the Bucks control just one of their first-round picks.

The Bucks are contenders, but not favored to win it all this season…but they’re taking a swing…a mighty swing.

It means the Bucks fully recognize that the years of a generational talent in small-market Milwaukee should not be wasted.

