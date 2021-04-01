To Whom It May Concern,

It’s time.

The last 3 years have been fun. Really fun. You’ve won the division. You’ve made the playoffs. You’ve captivated the heart of this city and this state.

But now, it’s time to raise the bar.

To the rest of the division, heck, the rest of the league, you’re the fun-loving, moneyball-playing September Cinderella, who turns into a pumpkin at midnight.

Screw ’em.

Here’s what we all see.

We see the former MVP primed and ready to return to form.

We see a Cy Young caliber ace leading a veteran laden rotation.

We see the damn bullpen in baseball.

You want the Rookie of the Year or a laser from Hader? Pick your poison.

Golden Glovers all over the field. Offense 1-9.

And the smartest manager in baseball hails from our own backyard.

So forget the Wild Card. Forget the division. Forgetting winning a series. Forget the Dodgers, the Padres, and the Braves.

It’s time for them to start talking about the Crew.

You know what’s cooler than meaningful baseball in October? A parade in November.

Make it happen.

All the best in 2021.

Sincerely,

Bryan Dee