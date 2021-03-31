Say goodbye to the 16-game era in the NFL.

League owners officially approving the expansion of the regular season to 17 games on Tuesday.

This decision is good for almost everybody.

Almost.

Let’s start with the obvious. More games means more money. Lucrative TV contracts create more revenue for the league and the owners that will inevitably trickle down to player contracts at some point.

This is great for fans all over the world, too. Less preseason football, which we all hate. An extra, meaningful regular season game to take in going forward. And a guarantee that starting in 2022, every NFL team will play a game internationally in the next 8 years.

The Packers, finally, begrudingly, will have to go abroad.

But the one group of people this isn’t good for is maybe the most important group: the players themselves.

Less preseason games gives them less opportunity to prepare for the regular season.

Everyone will still have just one bye week, so rest is at even more of a premium.

And contracts will now be spread out over 17 games, instead of 16.

In the aftermath of this decision, numerous players, including Packers safety Adrian Amos, voiced their displeasure on social media.

They’re the ones putting their bodies on the line with no promise of increased rest or compensation.

I get it, you can’t please everyone.

But the NFL should probably start by trying to please the lifeblood of the league itself.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.