Okay, first things first.

In the words of Happy Gilmore…

I’m stupid. You’re smart. I was wrong. You were right. You’re the best. I’m the worst. You’re very good-looking. I’m not very attractive.

On Friday, I told you that I thought the battle-tested Big Ten was primed for success in March.

Boy, oh boy, was I wrong.

Michigan State, Rutgers, Purdue, Ohio State, Illinois, and Wisconsin all bounced on the tournament’s opening weekend.

Maybe the most shocking upset was Loyola-Chicago taking down the top-seeded Illinois.

Which brings us to today’s Extra Points: Marquette should hire Porter Moser.

Moser’s name was immediately brought up as a potential candidate on Friday afternoon when Steve Wojciechowski was fired.

His stock and his price tag have only risen over the weekend.

Moser has now led the Ramblers to 3 of the last 4 Missouri Valley Conference titles.

He’s taken Loyola to Sweet 16’s in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

And the crowned jewel of his résumé is a Final Four appearance in 2018.

He’s two wins away from another.

He’s from the midwest. He coaches at a Jesuit school. He comes from the Rick Majerus coaching tree. It makes a ton of sense.

It’s not a slam dunk for Marquette.

It’ll be tough to pry him away from Loyola.

And there are other attractive options available like Texas’ Shaka Smart or former Michigan head coach John Beilein.

But at this point, Bill Scholl should get on the phone with Porter Moser and not hang up until he says “no.”

Maybe, he can bring Sister Jean along, too.

