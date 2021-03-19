The madness has officially arrived.

As you’re perusing your bracket, I hope you bet on the Big Ten.

It has been the best and deepest conference in the country all season long, and that’ll pay dividends over the next two weeks time.

Let’s use the Badgers as a case study here.

On Christmas Day, Wisconsin, ranked 9th at the time, went on the road and beat 12th ranked Michigan State 85 to 76.

It was considered a huge résumé-boosting win.

Here we are 3 months later.

Both of those teams finished .500 or below in conference play, playing TEN games against ranked opponents.

Instead of being 9th in the country, the Badgers are now a #9 seed.

And Michigan State is out. Bounced in a play-in game by UCLA.

The point is this: two teams that we thought were national heavyweights in December turned out to be average teams in the Big Ten.

They got beat up by Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue…all awarded #1-#4 seeds in the tournament.

Those teams had to go through the same gauntlet that Wisconsin and Michigan State did.

They just handled it better.

So bet on the Big Ten.

Why limit the madness to March? They’ve been doing it since December.

