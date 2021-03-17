Congratulations to Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and salary cap guru Russ Ball for getting the team under the salary cap in advance of the league year beginning.

Over the past several days, the Packers agreed to terms of a multi-year deal with pro-bowl running back Aaron Jones, and successfully restructured the contracts of four key veteran players.

Curiously, Aaron Rodgers was not one of those key veterans who had his contract reworked.

By restructuring Rodgers’ contract, Gutekunst would have offered clarity on Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

Instead, we are left to wonder if the upcoming season will be the last in Green Bay for the three-time MVP Quarterback.

It’s clear that Gutekunst is not willing to swallow the pill of thinking his veteran Quarterback’s best days are in the rear-view mirror.

It’s clear that Jordan Love – the player Gutekunst traded up to select in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft – will be Rodgers’ primary back-up for the upcoming season.

And then what?

Those in the business commonly say, “things will work themselves out”. While that could be true in Green Bay, Gutekunst may have tipped his hand by not restructuring the contract of the team’s best player.

