He’s leaving the door open.

Ryan Braun telling Bob Uecker during Monday’s 13 to 3 loss to the Padres that he’s been staying in shape and thinks he can still play.

Braun also saying that he could always just push off retirement, and that he can’t envision playing for anyone other than the Brewers.

He sure sounded to me like a guy preparing to make a return to the field.

If he wants to come back, the Brewers should welcome him with open arms.

I don’t think he’d play that much, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be an asset.

Could Craig Counsell sprinkle him into the outfield rotation with Christian Yelich, Lo Cain, JBJ, and Avi Garcia? For sure.

Could he take some of the pressure off of Keston Hiura and play a little first base? Yep.

Could he serve as a mentor to budding talent Garrett Mitchell? Absolutely.

The only things that could stand in the way of making this happen are money and ego.

If Braun wants a huge contract or promises of regular playing time, I’d pass.

I can’t envision him wanting either.

It makes too much sense for both sides not to figure something out.

So throw that blue and gold #8 uniform in the laundry.

You might need to wear it to American Family Field soon.

