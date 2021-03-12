The last week has been a microcosm of Brad Davison’s college basketball career.

On Sunday, the Badgers guard was at the center of controversy for the umpteenth time at the end of a loss to Iowa.

Davison was called for a flagrant foul on a hook and hold that cost his team a chance to win the game.

Thursday night, though, to his credit, he bounced back.

15 points and 5 assists in a Big Ten Tournament victory over Penn State.

In the game’s waning moments, Davison dove for a loose ball, secured it, and called a timeout all in one movement to get his team into the winner’s circle.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard called him “the cement between all the bricks” after the game.

At Davison’s worst, the Badgers wall comes crumbling down.

At his best, he holds his teammates together.

I still think he tiptoes the line of effort and dirty far too often.

When he does that, I’ll be the first to call him out.

But he also deserves credit when credit is due.

He earned that credit on Thursday night.

