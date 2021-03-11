For the next five years, Rocket Mortgage will be the presenting sponsor for the men’s basketball program at Michigan State University.

The “Michigan State University Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage” is how they will be referred.

You might be rolling your eyes but understand that Michigan State is pioneering a revenue-generating tactic that will sweep the industry over the next several years.

The forward-thinking of the university will help soften the blow of a $30+ million-dollar budget shortfall over the last calendar year. A shortfall that forced Michigan State to eliminate the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program in October of 2020.

Long-term, the university is positioning itself to better handle the expected result of pending Name-Image-Likeness legislation.

Remember when naming rights on stadiums and arenas drew the ire of fans?

Welcome to the new age of corporate sponsorship and collegiate athletics.

Bravo to Michigan State for protecting its sports, its student/athletes, and being ahead of the curve.

