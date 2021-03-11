The Bucks are back from the all-star break.

They’re hosting the New York Knicks tonight to begin the 2nd half of the season.

Saying that, in and of itself, is a victory considering that the NBA was shutdown exactly a year ago today due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m really curious to see how the Bucks come out tonight.

Rust is certainly to be expected after a full week off from play.

But there’s one thing I’ll have my eye on the most: Demeanor.

There was a definite shift in demeanor in the last two weeks before the all-star break for this Milwaukee Bucks team, particularly from their leader.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing with that youthful joy, that almost childish blissful ignorance that made him such a fan favorite early in his career.

Those goofy smiles on and off the court continued through all-star weekend, and led him to winning the All-Star Game MVP award.

When he plays with that blissfully ignorant mentality, the Bucks are better.

They don’t get lost in the pressures of an NBA season, outsider expectations, or failures of seasons past.

Their record backs it up, too. They won 6 of 7 heading into the break.

Attitude reflects leadership.

And right now, the leadership vibes are as good as they’ve ever been.