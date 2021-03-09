The Aaron Jones era is over in Green Bay.

By electing not to use the franchise tag on Jones, the Packers are saying goodbye to one of their most dynamic offensive playmakers.

The news isn’t shocking, but it is disappointing.

It’s disappointing that the Packers offense will be void of an explosive, game-changing talent who is in his prime. Those who pine for the Packers to find more weapons for Aaron Rodgers…what about keeping the weapons they have?

“You can’t pay a running back, Greg. They found one Jones…they’ll just find another one.”

Sure…because it’s THAT easy.

Aaron Jones is the Packers most dynamic rusher. When Davante Adams missed four games with a turf toe injury in 2019, Jones was the Packers leading receiver.

Tagging Jones would have cost the Packers between $11-12 million dollars.

Tagging Jones would have allowed the two sides four months to work out a multi-year deal.

Tagging Jones would have given the offense – in what could be the final year with Aaron Rodgers at QB – it’s best chance to make a Super Bowl run.

Reports indicate the Packers are still interested in signing Jones, but let’s get real. Jones will enter the free agent market as the marquee running back available…and his agent is Drew Rosenhaus.

Some team will pay Jones his market value. That team will not be the Packers.

