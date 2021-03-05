The Milwaukee Bucks head into the NBA’s All-Star Break at 22-14.

That’s good enough for 3rd place in the Eastern Conference. And that’s just fine.

The Bucks, as has been the case each of the last two seasons, will be judged in June, not March.

While most of the team gets a week off to rest and recover, Giannis heads to Atlanta to participate in the NBA’s All-Star Game.

Unsurprisingly, he went first overall in Thursday night’s draft, selected by LeBron James.

What peaked my curiosity, though, was not the man picked first, but the men selected last.

The final two players on the board were Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert from the NBA-leading Utah Jazz.

I can tell you from personal experience: it’s never fun to be the last kid picked on the playground.

Especially when you’re on the best team in the league. It’s disrespectful.

Look, I get it.

It’s a meaningless, inconsequential, fun draft for the All-Star Game.

And everybody had a good laugh at the Jazz players left sitting, Mitchell and Gobert included.

But in this ego driven league, you’re telling me the Jazz won’t use that as motivation come June?

You’re lying to yourself if you think otherwise.