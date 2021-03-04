The conference tournament season is underway in college basketball.

Nothing this March will top what happened in the Horizon League Tuesday night.

The 7th seeded Milwaukee Panthers men’s basketball team trailed number-2 seed Wright State by 24 points with 6:26 left to play in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament. Miraculously, the Panthers pulled off a 94-92 overtime win.

Milwaukee is just the 6th team in NCAA Division-1 history to earn a win after trailing by 18 with under 5-minutes to play.

And that was just the beginning…

Top-seed Cleveland State needed three overtimes to outlast Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104.

Overtime was required in Michigan where Oakland defeated Youngstown State.

The only quarterfinal match-up won in regulation was Northern Kentucky’s 70-69 win over Detroit Mercy…and that was a buzzer-beater.

March 2, 2021 will go down as the craziest night of basketball in the history of the Horizon League conference.

Hollywood would reject the script.

