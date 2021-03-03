I’m guilty of it. You’re guilty of it. I’m pretty sure we all are.

Not paying enough attention to the little guy.

But when the little guy does something special, we should all take notice.

That’s what this is.

Something special is brewing for the Milwaukee Panthers.

They’re on to the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament after knocking off Wright State 94 to 92 in overtime.

The Panthers trailed by 24 points with just 6:26 to play before storming back to get the win.

For some context, the record for the greatest comeback in college basketball history is 34 points.

Drexel trailed Delaware 53 to 19 back in 2018 before mounting that historic comeback.

Here’s the difference: Drexel had 22 minutes of game time to work with.

Milwaukee had 6!

If Wisconsin or Marquette pulled off that type of comeback in the Big Ten or Big East Tournament, it would be gigantic statewide sports news.

National sports news.

This morning, though, it still feels like the Panthers are flying under the radar.

Maybe it’s because it’s only the quarterfinals. Maybe it’s because they’re in the Horizon League.

But what happened the Milwaukee Panthers accomplished last night is nothing short of historic.

It’s time we all started taking notice.