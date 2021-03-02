JJ Watt is an Arizona Cardinal.

2 years, $31 million. $23 million guaranteed.

It’s a contract that is, was, and forever will be out of the Packers’ price range.

Turns out that JJ didn’t want to come home, didn’t want to play with his brothers, didn’t even want to compete for a Super Bowl.

He wanted to get paid.

And that’s what he got.

Enjoy your time on a team that was a Hail Mary away from going 7 and 9 in 2020.

So, where does this leave the Packers?

Well, exactly where they were when the season ended.

Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation is untouched.

Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Corey Linsley, and Kevin King are set to hit free agency in two weeks.

The silver lining is this: the Packers were interested in JJ Watt. That’s a fact.

Who’s to say they won’t be interested in Von Miller, who, by the way, is better than Watt?

You think Rodgers would like to throw passes to TY Hilton? Absolutely.

Maybe future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman wants to chase another ring and finish his career mentoring Jaire Alexander.

These are Brian Gutekunst’s Green Bay Packers. Anything is possible.

Missing out on Watt opens the door for other moves to be made.

As for JJ, in the words of Ariana Grande, it’s “Thank You, Next.”