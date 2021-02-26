JJ Watt is a showman who thrives on the energy of fans.

On the field, and off.

A three-time defensive player of the year, Watt has gone from being released, to being courted in the blink of an eye.

As Watt’s camp effectively uses the media to communicate the number of teams interested in his services and peak asking price, JJ continues to workout in Waukesha.

Every one of Watt’s tweets or Instagram posts is studied, broken down and internally translated. Fans are weighing in by the thousands explaining why JJ should join their favorite team.

Void of a Super Bowl ring, Watt will no doubt wind up with a contending team. But don’t commit your mind to believing he will take a hometown discount to play for the Packers.

Watt will end up with the contending team that pays him the most.

Until then, people will continue to ask “what’s taking so long?” and “what’s he waiting for?”



Why rush?

Watt is exploring the market for the first time in his brilliant career…and he’s loving every minute of it.

