If your relationship is anything like mine, you probably spend more time deciding what you want to eat for dinner than you do actually eating.

Let me take you through a normal Friday night in the Dee household.

I ask my fiancée if she’d like to go out to dinner.

She responds that she doesn’t care.

But, if we did go out, she’d want great pizza.

Translation: She wants to go out for pizza.

I’ll never understand this strange tap dance that she does around saying what she wants to say.

Russell Wilson is doing some elite level tapdancing right now.

The Seahawks quarterback has not explicitly asked to be traded, BUT, if he were traded, he’d want to go to Chicago, Vegas, Dallas, or New Orleans.

Just say it, dude.

You’re tired of Seattle. You’re tired of Pete Carroll. You’re tired of handing the ball off when you’re one of the most talented passers in the league. You’ve won a Super Bowl. You’ve gotten within a yard of winning another. You owe the organization nothing. You want out.

Don’t let Russ beat around the bush.

He wants to go out for pizza.