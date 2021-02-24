This is complicated for me.

I, like most Milwaukee Bucks fans, was shocked to learn on Tuesday night that Khris Middleton had not been selected as a reserve to next month’s All-Star Game.

He’s statistically having the best season of his career, and he’s been an all-star each of the last two seasons.

Middleton is a 50/40/90 guy.

50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, 90% from the free throw line.

Those guys don’t grow on trees. They’re unicorns.

Khris absolutely has a right to be upset by not being selected. So do Bucks fans.

All of that being said, I still think the Bucks need more out of him.

Look at the teams they’ll have to go through to win a championship.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

Every single one of those guys can give you 30 every night.

If you need 40, they can get that, too.

Giannis is on that level. Khris is not.

I know those expectations are unfair. But that’s the reality of the Bucks’ current situation.

Of those 7 players, Khris is 7th.

That doesn’t mean he’s bad or that he’s not an all-star. He is.

But the Bucks need more.

Maybe being snubbed can inspire Khris to be that more.

