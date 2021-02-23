What was your first reaction when you heard the news?

At 7:12am pacific time, a vehicle driven by Tiger Woods rolled off the road and down a hillside in Los Angeles County.

Air bags were deployed.

Jaws of life pulled Tiger from the wreckage.

Tiger suffered multiple leg injuries that required immediate surgery. Reports indicate the injuries range from moderate to critical.

What was your reaction when you heard the news?

That he may never golf again?

Was he driving recklessly?

The image I can’t get out of my head is the elation on Tiger’s face when his 11-year-old son, Charlie knocked in an eagle putt during round-one of December’s father-son PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods is a polarizing figure.

His on-course resume is legendary.

His off-course transgressions are inexcusable.

Regardless your position on one of golf’s greatest ever players, Tiger Woods is a Dad.

Golf doesn’t need Tiger as much as his kids need their Father.

That was my first reaction when I heard the news.

Click HERE for more Extra Points