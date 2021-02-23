Shailene Woodley confirmed it on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

She’s engaged to Aaron Rodgers. And that’s awesome!

Everybody deserves to find their partner in life.

She doesn’t seem to know too terribly much about football, his career, or the Packers.

She’s never been to Green Bay. She’s never been to a football game. That’s all totally fine.

She’s happy. He’s happy. They’re happy. That’s all that matters.

That being said, I felt the need to get out ahead of this one because I’ve seen how this goes down before.

Every bad throw, every interception, every loss going forward will be met by some smart guy or girl tweeting at me or sending a message on the Accunet Mortgage Talk & Text Line that reads something like this: “He’s distracted by his new fiancée.”

You might think I’m kidding, but it happens all the time.

It’s an absolutely preposterous thought, but one that at least some portion of the Packers’ fan base seems to share.

You’re within your right to voice that opinion, and I’m within my right to think it’s insane.

My loved ones are enhancing presences in my life, but his must be detracting presences in his?

C’mon.

It’s just a lazy take that you’re using to avoid blaming Aaron or the team or anyone actually involved with what happens on the football field.

In summation, here are two good rules of thumb:

1) Leave Shailene Woodley out of football all together, or

2) If you’re going to blame her for the shortcomings, you need to credit her for the successes, too.

Rule #1 is probably the way to go.

