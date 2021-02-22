The window for NFL teams to apply the franchise tag to potential unrestricted free agents opens February 23rd and closes March 9th.

The Packers should use the tag to retain running back, Aaron Jones.

Jones’s numbers speak for themselves. He’s a home run hitting difference maker Matt LaFleur’s offense. He’s a pro-bowl player in his prime.

Even with a reduced salary cap, Jones should fetch north of $10 million (average annual value) per season in a multi-year deal.

The projected franchise tag value for running backs (on a 180.5MM cap) is just over $8 million.

As it stands, the Packers are focused on cutting costs versus adding to the bottom line. But the franchise tag can be a vehicle to a multi-year deal…a move that would make year one easier for the team to digest.

Exhibit A: February of 2010. The Packers used the tag on Ryan Pickett. Less than a month later, Pickett was signed to a multi-year contract.

The Packers best shot at a Super Bowl in 2022 includes Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and Aaron Jones as the featured running back.

Since its inception in 2007, the Packers have twice used the tag. The third instance should come in the next few weeks.